HPD looking for hit-and-run suspect

The Hannibal Police Department is looking for the suspect in a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday, according to a news release.

HPD reported the crash happened on US 61, just south of Market Street, at approximately 6:46 p.m.

Authorities stated witnesses reported a semi driver, whose truck broke down, was hit while standing outside of his vehicle. They stated the suspect left the area and continued north on US 61.

The semi driver was treated at the scene and was taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment.

HPD is seeking information on the incident. You can submit a tip at HannibalPD.com.