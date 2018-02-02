No injuries after chemical fire at Kroc Center

Crews at the Kroc Center for a fire in the basement.

No one was injured in a small chemical fire Friday morning at the Kroc Center in downtown Quincy.

Fire crews responded to the scene for a report of a fire in the building. Fire engines were on scene at approximately 9:40 a.m.

The building was evacuated.

Carolyn Carpenter, Marketing Manager for the Kroc Center, said there was a chemical fire in the pool area.

"It definitely was not a drill," Carpenter said. "We were fortunate everyone worked together to get out of the building safely."

Fire officials said they were able to contain the fire shortly after arriving.

"The fire was put out quickly," Fire Chief Joe Henning said. "After the fire was out crews need to clear smoke from the building."

Carpenter said everyone was allowed back in onto the main floor around 10 a.m. She said there were no injuries.

Carpenter said the Kroc Center would be closed until further notice.