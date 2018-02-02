Hannibal Regional celebrates 115 years of healthcare

Hannibal Regional Healthcare System is celebrating 115 years of healthcare in Hannibal. Friday marks 115 years since Levering Hospital opened its doors.

Hospital officials said it was the first hospital built in northeast Missouri and had just 26 beds.

Levering and St. Elizabeth's hospitals eventually combined to form Hannibal Regional, which now serves 12 counties.

President and CEO of Hannibal Regional Todd Ahrens said it's a perfect opportunity to thank the community for the great lengths it's gone to support them.

"For the next reasonable period of time, if we can continue to grow, continue to meet the healthcare needs of our community, that sense of pride will just continue to grow," said Ahrens.