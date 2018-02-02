Hannibal Regional celebrates 115 years of healthcare - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal Regional celebrates 115 years of healthcare

Posted:
A donation to Levering Hospital from 1903. A donation to Levering Hospital from 1903.
An early 20th century photo of nurses at Levering Hospital. An early 20th century photo of nurses at Levering Hospital.
Hannibal Regional Medical Group exterior. Hannibal Regional Medical Group exterior.
Photos of Hannibal Regional's expansion. Photos of Hannibal Regional's expansion.
CEO Todd Ahrens thanks the local community. CEO Todd Ahrens thanks the local community.

Hannibal Regional Healthcare System is celebrating 115 years of healthcare in Hannibal. Friday marks 115 years since Levering Hospital opened its doors.

Hospital officials said it was the first hospital built in northeast Missouri and had just 26 beds. 

Levering and St. Elizabeth's hospitals eventually combined to form Hannibal Regional, which now serves 12 counties. 

President and CEO of Hannibal Regional Todd Ahrens said it's a perfect opportunity to thank the community for the great lengths it's gone to support them. 

"For the next reasonable period of time, if we can continue to grow, continue to meet the healthcare needs of our community, that sense of pride will just continue to grow," said Ahrens. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.