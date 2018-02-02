Area Vocational Technical Center hosts career fair in Quincy

Have you ever wanted to learn more about different career paths? Quincy's Area Vocational Technical Center gave students that opportunity Friday morning.

The annual West Central Region Career Fair was hosted by John Wood Community College, where all sophomores in the area were able to listen to speakers in fields they have an interest in.

Employees represented STEM, agriculture, construction, communications, among others and discussed day-to-day operations and how students can get involved.

Kaleb Smith, director of QAVTC, hoped students gained a better understanding of their career interests.

"It's kind of a big task we ask of students when you're 14 or 15 years old to think about what you want to do with the rest of your life," Smith said. This is their chance to kind of collect information and learn as much as they possibly can about it. They might have just an idea of what a doctor does, but to actually listen to one, talk to one, and find out exactly what they do makes a big difference."

Around 900 students were in attendance.

WGEM's Brett Knese was also a presenter at the career fair to teach students about his job as a multimedia journalist.