Winchester official investigated for misappropriation of funds

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Winchester, Illinois, deputy clerk is under investigation for misappropriation of city funds, according to the mayor.

Mayor Rex McIntire said Deputy Clerk Barb Hoots was placed on paid administrative Jan. 18 of this year. He said her husband Steve Hoots, who was an alderman, has since resigned. 

"It was made aware by an internal tip from one of the city employees," McIntire said. 

McIntire said the city handed the case over to the Scott County State's Attorney, who has put the Illinois State Police on the investigation. 

"Due to the investigation, I can't comment any further," said McIntire.

WGEM News reached out to ISP for details, but no one was immediately available.

