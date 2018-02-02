Chaddock writes book on child development - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Chaddock writes book on child development

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Chaddock in Quincy announced on Friday that they've worked on a book which they hope will help more kids and families.

Chaddock President & CEO Debbie Reed said they worked with a publisher to write a book on developmental trauma, and attachment. 

The Book is entitled Attachment Theory in Action: Building Connections Between Children and Parents

Reed said Chaddock's work will now be accessible to even more people.

"Being able to get some information, some expertise, out to therapists throughout the world, really helps us impact far more children and their families, and that's really the goal of the knowledge center at Chaddock," Reed said. "to disseminate information, training, and consultation, so we can help more professionals help even more children."

Reed said Chaddock hopes to continue expanding their network of trained professionals across 5 continents.

