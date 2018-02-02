Local road crews prepare for snow

Quincy Central Services crews are prepared for the snow we may get.

Local road crews are gearing up for what could be a busy week ahead dealing with snow.

Quincy Central Services crews spent the day on Friday getting their trucks ready to get rid of the snow that may be coming over the next week.

They were prepping their trucks by putting the snow plow back on, checking the tires and the strobe lights, and making sure their trucks and crews are ready to go if we do get snow.

"We just try to get out there ahead of time," said Kevin McClean the Central Services Director. "A lot of times for hills and intersections we like to have the streets be safe, so nobody gets in any accident. That's really what our job is, just keep people safe."

He said if it does snow, allow the crews to have time to clear the roads and if you are following one of their trucks, stay back and give them room.