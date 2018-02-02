Local road crews prepare for snow

The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee has released a memo based on classified information that alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.More >>
The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee has released a memo based on classified information that alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.More >>
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will not be required to turn over to the state attorney general records related to his social media accounts such as private messages and names of blocked users.More >>
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will not be required to turn over to the state attorney general records related to his social media accounts such as private messages and names of blocked users.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department is looking for the suspect in a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday, according to a news release.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department is looking for the suspect in a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday, according to a news release.More >>
If your teen needs something to do this weekend, there's a free event in Hannibal to get them out of the house and active.More >>
If your teen needs something to do this weekend, there's a free event in Hannibal to get them out of the house and active.More >>
The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department held an open house meeting Thursday at city hall for a proposal on the pond in Huckleberry Park.
More >>
The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department held an open house meeting Thursday at city hall for a proposal on the pond in Huckleberry Park.
More >>
The opioid epidemic isn't going anywhere, anytime soon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
The opioid epidemic isn't going anywhere, anytime soon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
What will Quincy's future look like? City leaders, consultants and residents are searching for the answer. There's been a lot of talk over the last year about a $100 million long-term plan to re-shape parts of the Gem City over the next 10 to 20 years.
What will Quincy's future look like? City leaders, consultants and residents are searching for the answer. There's been a lot of talk over the last year about a $100 million long-term plan to re-shape parts of the Gem City over the next 10 to 20 years.
Companies including Walmart announced raising minimum wage and employee bonuses because of recent tax reform, but companies across the country are cutting jobs.More >>
Companies including Walmart announced raising minimum wage and employee bonuses because of recent tax reform, but companies across the country are cutting jobs.More >>
Hannibal's Teens in Motion program is holding a canned food drive throughout the month of February to provide out-of-school food assistance to hundreds of children in need.More >>
Hannibal's Teens in Motion program is holding a canned food drive throughout the month of February to provide out-of-school food assistance to hundreds of children in need.More >>