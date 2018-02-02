Local students tape principal to wall

Students at a Quincy elementary school got to tape their principal to the wall Friday morning.

More than 100 students at Madison Elementary took turns doing exactly that to principal Jim Sohn. This was all part of a school challenge that started 8 weeks ago which encourages students and families to work on math problems together .

"That could be with flash cards, could be with board games, could be with oral information back and forth, could be with cooking, measuring," said Sohn. "So anytime you spend time with family and you're doing something related to math, that got for every 30 minutes that got an opportunity to get a piece of duct tape. "

He said this challenge was designed to improve math skills and he said he is hoping to see this impact when they look at their standardized testing math scores in a couple of weeks.