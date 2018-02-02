A warning for party-goers this Super Bowl weekend

They said if you plan on drinking, make sure you have a safe ride home.

Chairman of Mothers Against Drunk Driving wants to make sure you stay safe after a Super Bowl Party.

With the Super Bowl this weekend, Mothers Against Drunk Driving is advising fans to plan ahead.

The chairman of the Quincy chapter said while you should have fun at your Super Bowl party, he wants to make sure that you make the right decision after the party. He said drinking and driving could lead to serious consequences such as going to jail, injuring yourself or someone else. He says if you are hosting a party, you should also think about the safety of your guest.

"Keep on being a good host and make sure that they get home safely," said chairman J.T. Dozier. "You stay sober and offer them a ride home or call a cab or say, 'why don't you spend the night here on my couch.'"

Dozier said if you do plan on drinking, make sure you have a designated driver.

