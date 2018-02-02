Great River Honor Flight gets donation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Great River Honor Flight gets donation

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Another local group is helping send veterans on future Great River Honor Flights.

Jessie's Scrapbooking Friends donated more than $2,500 to Honor Flight from money they collected from a scrapbooking event held in honor of a Desert Storm veteran in December.

The next Honor Flight takes off April 14 from John Wood Community College

