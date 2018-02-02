Illinois Supreme Court strikes down gun ban

The Illinois Attorney General's Office, who defended the law, said it's reviewing the ruling.

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that barring firearms near public parks is unconstitutional.

Those with concealed carry are now able to carry a weapon within 1000 feet of public parks.

Tri-State residents are reacting after the Illinois Supreme Court shut down a state gun ban. The court ruled on Thursday that barring firearms near public parks is unconstitutional. Those with concealed carry are now able to carry a weapon within 1000 feet of public parks.

"I would say the general population in Quincy does use a lot of their parks." said Dustin Robbins, manager of Dialed Bicycle Shop.

Dialed Bicycle Shop is on the square around Quincy's Washington Park. Robbins thinks the shop is in a good location, with the park being a meeting ground for big events like Blues in the District.

"If a tragedy was to occur and take place, I feel that the people that were trained to conceal and carry could handle the situation properly," said Robbins.

But the thought of people now being able to legally carry firearms near public parks doesn't necessarily make him feel safer.

"I wouldn't say safer because bullets do travel through things so you could get hit in range of fire," said Robbins.

In a unanimous decision Thursday, the Illinois Supreme Court decided the previous law banning guns within 1000 feet of public parks violated a right under the Second Amendment to carry a weapon outside the home for self-defense.

"Unfortunately, we know that parks at night can be a dangerous place," said Matt Courtney, a concealed carry instructor.

Courtney hopes this change leads to more relaxed gun control laws.

"Educated, lawful gun owners that are taking matters to heart will finally be able to have the opportunity to carry in some of the more dangerous areas where we are absolutely open to bad things happening to us," said Courtney.

Thursday's ruling said there was little evidence showing that the ban on guns in or near parks offered added protection to children or anyone else. The Illinois Attorney General's Office, who defended the law, said it's reviewing the ruling and didn't have an immediate comment.

