Horses that delivered President Trump's Christmas tree visit Quincy

Two Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales were at the Quincy Country Club, to celebrate the 65th wedding Anniversary of Joan & Paul Mast, on Friday. The horses delivered President Trump's Christmas Tree to the White House in Washington D.C.

The horses travel across the country for special events, including The Kentucky Derby. Carriage rides were given to those in attendance at the country club today. Wayne Mast, owner of Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales, told WGEM his trip to the White House was a memorable experience.

"That was a pretty nice thing to do, it was very elegant, the first lady came out and accepted the tree," Mast said. "The people were there that grew it in Oregon, I think is where it came from. It was a nice thing to do. "

The Clydesdales will be at the Quincy Country Club again on Saturday February 2 at 4:30 p.m.