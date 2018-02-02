Carnival held to raise money for Hannibal Middle School

Hannibal Middle School held a carnival to raise money for classroom supplies on Friday. Games and bounce houses were activities available along with prize giveaways.

The school plans to use the money to help fund new technology for students and fund field trips. The carnival was organized by Hannibal parents, students and teachers.

Principal Matt Nimmo believes the new tools with help improve education.

"I think everyone knows technology has been a big factor in learning it's definitely not the primary factor," Nimmo said. "Teaching is the primary factor but technology definitely helps out with that."

Hannibal Middle School hopes to host more f undraisingevents in the future.