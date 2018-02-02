Carnival held to raise money for Hannibal Middle School - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Carnival held to raise money for Hannibal Middle School

Posted:
By Drew Brown, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Hannibal Middle School Gym Hannibal Middle School Gym
Raffle ticket booth Raffle ticket booth
Hannibal MS sign Hannibal MS sign
Students playing on bounce house Students playing on bounce house
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal Middle School held a carnival to raise money for classroom supplies on Friday. Games and bounce houses were activities available along with prize giveaways.

The school plans to use the money to help fund new technology for students and fund field trips. The carnival was organized by Hannibal parents, students and teachers.

Principal Matt Nimmo believes the new tools with help improve education. 

"I think everyone knows technology has been a big factor in learning it's definitely not the primary factor," Nimmo said. "Teaching is the primary factor but technology definitely helps out with that."

Hannibal Middle School hopes to host more f undraisingevents in the future.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.