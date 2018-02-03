Friday Sports Extra - February 2

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
Alleman: 41
Quincy High: 43
Aaron Shoot: 17 pts
Blue Devils: (16-4, 4-1)
Moline: 52
Rock Island: 63
-- QHS grabs sole possession of first place in the WB6
*Superfan Shootout*
3) St. Mary's: 83
QND: 50
PORTA: 34
Macomb: 51
Ben Higgins/John Fuhr: 12 pts
Bombers: 8th straight win
6) Payson: 57
Liberty: 41
Trevor Voss: 27 pts
Nolton Klingele: 10 pts
Pittsfield: 41
Brown County: 54
Tanner Sussenbach: 24 pts
Noah Mendenhall: 16 pts
Unity: 56
Southeastern: 48
Cole Shaffer: 20 pts
Jaise Heaton: 35 pts
Peoria Heights: 30
Bushnell-PC: 69
Devin Yocum: 20 pts
West Central: 63
Carrollton: 50
Knoxville: 40
Rushville-Industry: 46
MW Central: 60
Beardstown: 59
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 69
Kirksville: 53
Dezi Jones: 46 pts
Pirates: improve to 6-1 in NCMC
South Shelby: 27
Palmyra: 66
Laithan Sublette: 17 pts
Panthers: (15-6, 4-1)
10) Clark County: 62
Brookfield: 36
Chandler Bevans/Cole Kirchner: 16 pts each
Indians: (17-3, 6-1)
Centralia: 82
Highland: 43
Noah Parrish: 11 pts
Louisiana: 74
Macon: 65
Mark Twain: 59
Van-Far: 73
Josh Hodde: 16 pts
Knox County: 38
Paris: 49
Konner Heitmeyer: 22 pts
Hayden Miller: 15 pts
Scotland County: 47
6) Fayette: 63
Will Fromm: 16 pts
Montgomery County: 58
Clopton: 50
Cairo: 59
Madison: 62
-- Overtime (LaPlata Tournament Consolation Championship)
(IHSAA)
Washington: 49
Fort Madison: 84
Treavor James-Kokjohn: 29 pts
Kaleb Cresswell: 21 pts
Keokuk: 36
Fairfield: 64
Dre Moody: 10 pts, 11 rebs
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(Superfan Shootout)
West Central: 41
QND: 52
Maddie Peters/Molly Penn: 14 pts each
Clopton: 29
Central-SE: 57
Laney Lantz: 26 pts
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 33
Kirksville: 46
Emma Deien: 12 pts
10) South Shelby: 46
Palmyra: 58
Amy Bryan: 15 pts
5) Clark County: 55
Brookfield: 34
Carissa Bevans: 16 pts
Indians: (19-1, 4-0)
Centralia: 59
Highland: 67
Kaitlin Benson: 14 pts, 8 assists, 5 rebs
Addy Johnson: 14 pts
Louisiana: 36
Macon: 79
Mark Twain: 62
Van-Far: 46
McKenzie Lathrom: 31 pts
Knox County: 31
Paris: 51
Allison Moore: 15 pts, scored her 1,000th career point
Scotland County: 47
Fayette: 29
*LaPlata Tournament*
-- Third Place
Canton: 64
5) Madison: 56
-- Consolation Championship
North Shelby: 26
Schuyler County: 52
(IGHSAU)
Keokuk: 55
Fairfield: 45
KeAja Lacy: 10 pts
*SEISC Shootout*
14) Central Lee: 38
12) Pekin: 30
McKenna Hall: 10 pts
Hawks: played without MacKenzie Northup (injured)
Holy Trinity: 57
Highland (Riverside): 62
Taylor Boeding: 22 pts
**College Volleyball, Men's**
Lincoln Memorial: 2
Quincy: 3
Noah Randall: 27 assists
Hawks: (7-3)
