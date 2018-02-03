Friday Sports Extra - February 2

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

Alleman: 41

Quincy High: 43

Aaron Shoot: 17 pts

Blue Devils: (16-4, 4-1)



Moline: 52

Rock Island: 63

-- QHS grabs sole possession of first place in the WB6



*Superfan Shootout*

3) St. Mary's: 83

QND: 50



PORTA: 34

Macomb: 51

Ben Higgins/John Fuhr: 12 pts

Bombers: 8th straight win



6) Payson: 57

Liberty: 41

Trevor Voss: 27 pts

Nolton Klingele: 10 pts



Pittsfield: 41

Brown County: 54

Tanner Sussenbach: 24 pts

Noah Mendenhall: 16 pts



Unity: 56

Southeastern: 48

Cole Shaffer: 20 pts

Jaise Heaton: 35 pts



Peoria Heights: 30

Bushnell-PC: 69

Devin Yocum: 20 pts



West Central: 63

Carrollton: 50



Knoxville: 40

Rushville-Industry: 46



MW Central: 60

Beardstown: 59



(MSHSAA)

Hannibal: 69

Kirksville: 53

Dezi Jones: 46 pts

Pirates: improve to 6-1 in NCMC



South Shelby: 27

Palmyra: 66

Laithan Sublette: 17 pts

Panthers: (15-6, 4-1)



10) Clark County: 62

Brookfield: 36

Chandler Bevans/Cole Kirchner: 16 pts each

Indians: (17-3, 6-1)



Centralia: 82

Highland: 43

Noah Parrish: 11 pts



Louisiana: 74

Macon: 65



Mark Twain: 59

Van-Far: 73

Josh Hodde: 16 pts



Knox County: 38

Paris: 49

Konner Heitmeyer: 22 pts

Hayden Miller: 15 pts



Scotland County: 47

6) Fayette: 63

Will Fromm: 16 pts



Montgomery County: 58

Clopton: 50



Cairo: 59

Madison: 62

-- Overtime (LaPlata Tournament Consolation Championship)



(IHSAA)

Washington: 49

Fort Madison: 84

Treavor James-Kokjohn: 29 pts

Kaleb Cresswell: 21 pts



Keokuk: 36

Fairfield: 64

Dre Moody: 10 pts, 11 rebs





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(Superfan Shootout)

West Central: 41

QND: 52

Maddie Peters/Molly Penn: 14 pts each



Clopton: 29

Central-SE: 57

Laney Lantz: 26 pts



(MSHSAA)

Hannibal: 33

Kirksville: 46

Emma Deien: 12 pts



10) South Shelby: 46

Palmyra: 58

Amy Bryan: 15 pts



5) Clark County: 55

Brookfield: 34

Carissa Bevans: 16 pts

Indians: (19-1, 4-0)



Centralia: 59

Highland: 67

Kaitlin Benson: 14 pts, 8 assists, 5 rebs

Addy Johnson: 14 pts



Louisiana: 36

Macon: 79



Mark Twain: 62

Van-Far: 46

McKenzie Lathrom: 31 pts



Knox County: 31

Paris: 51

Allison Moore: 15 pts, scored her 1,000th career point



Scotland County: 47

Fayette: 29



*LaPlata Tournament*

-- Third Place

Canton: 64

5) Madison: 56



-- Consolation Championship

North Shelby: 26

Schuyler County: 52



(IGHSAU)

Keokuk: 55

Fairfield: 45

KeAja Lacy: 10 pts



*SEISC Shootout*

14) Central Lee: 38

12) Pekin: 30

McKenna Hall: 10 pts

Hawks: played without MacKenzie Northup (injured)



Holy Trinity: 57

Highland (Riverside): 62

Taylor Boeding: 22 pts





**College Volleyball, Men's**



Lincoln Memorial: 2

Quincy: 3

Noah Randall: 27 assists

Hawks: (7-3)