Crews respond to Quincy garage fire

QFD said there were no injuries.

A fire broke out in a garage at 337 Evergreen Drive East in Quincy Saturday morning.

Both the Quincy Fire Department at Tri-Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

QFD Assistant Chief James Pioch said most of the damage was contained to the attached garage, but the home did sustain smoke damage, which would displace the residents.

He said the residents were not home at the time of the fire, and the department was attempting to contact them.

Pioch also said there were no injuries, and investigators were being brought in to determine a cause.