Police in Pike County make two arrests

Pittsfield Police Department made a drug and sexual abuse arrest this week.

On February 1, 2018, police arrested 33-year-old Douglas M. Bolk.

Police executed a search warrant on the 900 block of West Perry Street in Pittsfield.

Police Chief Ken Yelliot said officers seized digital scales, distribution bags, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Bolk was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was lodged in the Pike County Jail pending bond.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police assisted with the investigation.

On February 2, 2018 the police department arrested Edmund A. Eatock.

The 33-year-old from Pittsfield was arrested for the alleged offense of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Police believe Eatock committed an act of sexual conduct on an individual who is at least 9-years-old but under 17-years-old

Eatock was put in the Pike County Jail pending bond.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services assisted with the investigation.