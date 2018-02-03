Horizons Food Pantry now operating on Saturdays

A local food pantry is fighting food insecurity, by adding another day to their schedule to help families.

Beth Cress spent part of Saturday morning at Horizons Food Pantry. As a client she said the food pantry lends a helping hand when she needs it.

"That way I can get my car fixed, or help my grandma out, or whatever I need to do." Cress said.

Now that help is expanding, with the food pantry being open on Saturdays as well. Dain Duffy is the Director of Operations, and he said when the Madonna House closed, that left many people with one less resource for food.

"One of our big goals was to make sure that their existing clients didn't fall through the cracks." Duffy said. "So that's specifically why we open on Saturdays, to cover one of the days they were open."

Another reason behind the additional day, is a push to help more clients who may have to work on Mondays, the other day of the week the pantry is open.

"One of the other reasons we're opening on Saturdays is to try to help the needs of the working poor." Duffy said. "I've had five or six people call me asking if there are ways we can help them out on the weekends."

Residents like Cress said they're thankful that Horizons is now looking to help them out even more.

"It makes me feel good, and it makes me know that if I need to do something for my family, that I can provide." Cress said.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, the Horizons Food Pantry is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.

Their soup kitchen also serves lunch Monday through Friday at noon.

The address is 224 South 8th Street in Quincy.