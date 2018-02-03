22nd Teen Health Fair held in Hannibal

Teens in northeast Missouri got some tips on how to live a healthy lifestyle on Saturday.

The C.H.A.R.T. Teen Task Force held its 22nd Teen Health Fair.

The event featured more than 40 organizations that provided teens with information on things like staying active, not texting and driving, and fire safety.

Event Coordinator Laura Dorian said it's important that teenagers realize how much the community cares about them.

"They're actually showing, this is what we do, this is how we can help you, this is how we can get you involved, and then if our community knows these organizations are out there, they know that we're going to be successful at this." Dorian said.

If you missed today's event, you can find out more information on the C.H.A.R.T. Teen Task Force's website.