Friend of Catholic Education Award handed out to community - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local business was honored Saturday for its work in the community. 

Western Catholic Union received the 2018 "Friend of Catholic Education" award. 

10 years ago, the company started the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation, which has now enrolled more than 14-hundred students at local Catholic schools in town.

President and CEO of Western Catholic Union Roger W. Player said he's surprised and honored. 

"This fits right in our wheelhouse in terms of fraternal activities," Player said. "One of our focuses is to help Catholic education, so it worked out well for all of us." 

The award banquet is just another Catholic Schools week event. The "Friend of Catholic Education" Award was created in 2009. 

