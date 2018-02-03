Wing Fest draws big crowd for good cause - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wing Fest draws big crowd for good cause

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

One of the most popular food items for Super Bowl Sunday was enjoyed a day early at the Oakley Lindsay Center.

Wing Fest was a big hit in Quincy Saturday afternoon and Oakley Lindsay Center executive director Rob Ebbing says there was the largest turn out ever.

More than 13 local restaurants and caterers let people try a variety of all you can eat wings, from fire-hot to sweet and tangy. 

"Quincy Notre Dame football parents are outside helping us cook. They're putting out a hundred pounds of wings every ten minutes and they're having a hard time keeping up," Ebbing said. "We've got over five thousand pounds cooked today. It's been a great day."     

Proceeds of Saturday's event will go to local athletic programs in the schools.

