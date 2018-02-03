Saturday's Area Scores-February 3

**High School Basketball, Boys**
7) Monticello: 56
QND: 52
5) West Hancock: 73
Lovejoy: 48
Logan Dorethy: 29pts
Pittsfield: 42
Burlington ND: 44
Noah Mendenhall: 18pts
Illini West: 49
Western: 56
Easton Billings: 21pts
Central: 60
Griggsville-Perry: 36
Pleasant Valley: 54
Ft. Madison: 42
Treavor James Kokjohn: 11pts
Bloodhounds: (11-7)
(Helias Shootout)
Monroe City: 85
Blair Oaks: 83
F/2OT
CE Talton: 45pts
(LaPlata Championship)
Canton: 59
LaPlata: 47
Koy Smith: 18pts
Lance Logsdon: 16pts
Tigers: (16-5)
**High School Basketball, Girls**
West Hancock: 42
Quincy High: 47
Stephanie Anders: 17pts
Keokuk: 59
QND: 50
Michaela Davis: 17pts
Molly Penn: 25pts
Unity: 55
Calhound: 35
Katie Contry: 18pts
3) Illini West: 39
7) Western-Payson: 24
Baylee Clampitt: 17pts
(Helias Shootout)
6) Monroe City: 53
California: 66
Jada Summers: 21pts
**Men's College Basketball**
Oral Roberts: 56
Western Illinois: 82
Kobe Webster: 21pts
Leathernecks: (11-11, 3-6)
Quincy: 56
Southern Indiana: 92
Demetrius Houston: 16pts
Culver-Stockton: 90
Peru State: 96
Mike Johnson: 32pts
3) Parkland: 67
John Wood: 68
Cory Miller: 21pts
Jonny Dahl: 16pts
Blazers: (14-9, 2-1)
**Women's College Basketball**
Western Illinois: 85
Oral Roberts: 63
Emily Clemens: 31pts, 10 ast, 7 reb
Quincy: 53
Southern Indiana: 85
Anika Webster: 19pts
(7-15, 3-10)
Culver-Stockton: 84
Peru State: 69
Lacey Clark: 21pts
Wildcats: (10-12, 5-8)
Parkland: 74
John Wood: 61
Ashtyn Lagemann: 18pts 9reb
Blazers: (10-13, 2-1)
Iowa Lake CC: 64
Southeastern CC: 68
Blackhawks: (17-6)
**High School Wrestling**
(IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional)
*Area Wrestlers Advancing
160lbs: Hunter Yohn (QHS): 1st Place
138lbs: Matthew Peters: 2nd Place
(IHSA Class 1A Camp Point Regional)
*Area Regional Champions
106lbs: Zach Foote (Camp Point)
113lbs: Hugo Gil (Beardstown)
126lbs: Evan Myers (Central)
132lbs: Chayse Houston (Central)
138lbs: Lalo Munoz (Beardstown)
145lbs: Zach Haley (QND)
152lbs: Michael Lord (Illini West)
160lns: Chase Hartweg (West Hancock)
170lbs: Joe Musick (Macomb)
182lbs: Brady O`Hara (Beardstown)
195lbs: Chad Grimm (Beardstown)
220lbs: Sebastian Lopez (Beardstown)
285lbs: Ty Jackson: (Illini West)
Team Champion: Beardstown
(IHSAA Class 2A, District 6)
*Advancing Wrestlers
138lbs: Matt Wyatt (Keokuk): 2nd Place
160lbs: Dylan Jeffers (Keokuk): 2nd Place
195lbs: Austin Tibbits (Keokuk): 2nd Place
285lbs: Jerry Glenn (Keokuk): 2nd Place
(University City Duals)
Hannibal: Finished (4-1)
126lbs: Tyler Leonard: 1st Place
145lbs: Kaleb Greening: 1st Place
170lbs: Austin Carroll: 1st Place
220lbs: Chase Kirby : 1st Place