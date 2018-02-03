Saturday's Area Scores-February 3 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores-February 3

Posted:

**High School Basketball, Boys**

7) Monticello: 56
QND: 52

5) West Hancock: 73
Lovejoy: 48
Logan Dorethy: 29pts

Pittsfield: 42
Burlington ND: 44
Noah Mendenhall: 18pts

Illini West: 49
Western: 56
Easton Billings: 21pts

Central: 60
Griggsville-Perry: 36

Pleasant Valley: 54
Ft. Madison: 42
Treavor James Kokjohn: 11pts
Bloodhounds: (11-7)

(Helias Shootout)

Monroe City: 85
Blair Oaks: 83
F/2OT
CE Talton: 45pts

(LaPlata Championship)
Canton: 59
LaPlata: 47
Koy Smith: 18pts
Lance Logsdon: 16pts
Tigers: (16-5)

**High School Basketball, Girls**

West Hancock: 42
Quincy High: 47
Stephanie Anders: 17pts

Keokuk: 59
QND: 50
Michaela Davis: 17pts
Molly Penn: 25pts

Unity: 55
Calhound: 35
Katie Contry: 18pts

3) Illini West: 39
7) Western-Payson: 24
Baylee Clampitt: 17pts

(Helias Shootout)
6) Monroe City: 53
California: 66
Jada Summers: 21pts

**Men's College Basketball**

Oral Roberts: 56
Western Illinois: 82
Kobe Webster: 21pts
Leathernecks: (11-11, 3-6)

Quincy: 56
Southern Indiana: 92
Demetrius Houston: 16pts

Culver-Stockton: 90
Peru State: 96
Mike Johnson: 32pts

3) Parkland: 67
John Wood: 68
Cory Miller: 21pts
Jonny Dahl: 16pts
Blazers: (14-9, 2-1)

**Women's College Basketball**

Western Illinois: 85
Oral Roberts: 63
Emily Clemens: 31pts, 10 ast, 7 reb

Quincy: 53
Southern Indiana: 85
Anika Webster: 19pts
(7-15, 3-10)

Culver-Stockton: 84
Peru State: 69
Lacey Clark: 21pts
Wildcats: (10-12, 5-8)

Parkland: 74
John Wood: 61
Ashtyn Lagemann: 18pts 9reb
Blazers: (10-13, 2-1)

Iowa Lake CC: 64
Southeastern CC: 68
Blackhawks: (17-6) 

**High School Wrestling**

(IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional)

*Area Wrestlers Advancing
160lbs: Hunter Yohn (QHS): 1st Place
138lbs: Matthew Peters: 2nd Place

(IHSA Class 1A Camp Point Regional)

*Area Regional Champions
106lbs:  Zach Foote (Camp Point)
113lbs:  Hugo Gil  (Beardstown)
126lbs: Evan Myers (Central)
132lbs: Chayse Houston (Central)
138lbs: Lalo Munoz (Beardstown)
145lbs: Zach Haley (QND)
152lbs:  Michael Lord (Illini West) 
160lns: Chase Hartweg  (West Hancock)
170lbs: Joe Musick  (Macomb)
182lbs: Brady O`Hara (Beardstown)
195lbs: Chad Grimm (Beardstown)
220lbs: Sebastian Lopez (Beardstown)
285lbs: Ty Jackson: (Illini West) 
Team Champion: Beardstown

(IHSAA Class 2A, District 6)

*Advancing Wrestlers
138lbs: Matt Wyatt (Keokuk): 2nd Place
160lbs: Dylan Jeffers (Keokuk): 2nd Place
195lbs: Austin Tibbits (Keokuk): 2nd Place
285lbs:  Jerry Glenn (Keokuk): 2nd Place

(University City Duals)

Hannibal: Finished (4-1)
126lbs: Tyler Leonard: 1st Place
145lbs: Kaleb Greening: 1st Place
170lbs:  Austin Carroll: 1st Place
220lbs:  Chase Kirby : 1st Place

