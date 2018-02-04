Snow falling in Tri-States, causing travel problems on Super Bowl Sunday

Snow in Hannibal. Picture sent in from Laura Good Buffalo.

Snow on the roads on 12th Street in Quincy.

Damage from car on 60th and Ellington in Adams County.

Snowfall Sunday afternoon is causing problems for a lot of residents in the Tri-States.

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith said there should be a dusting to a half an inch of snowfall this afternoon into the evening but it will cause slick conditions on the roads.

Police and first responders have been called to a lot of slide offs and crashes.

There was a crash on 60th and Ellington Road as well as 12th and Payson in Quincy.

Central Services Director Kevin McClean said crews are on the roads Sunday afternoon salting the intersections and bad areas.

He said he will be monitoring the conditions for Monday to make sure they are safe for everyone's morning commute.

High winds will also be an issue. Smith said the snow will reduce visibility for drivers traveling to watch the Super Bowl.

Smith said temperatures will drop to single digits Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issues to several counties on Monday.

Scotland, Clark, Lee, Hancock, and McDonough will be under an advisory from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Snow accumulations could range from two to four inches with snow totals increasing in the northern parts of the Tri-States.

