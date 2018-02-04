Local churches take caution during flu season

The flu continues to hospitalize thousands across the country.

The CDC said more people have been affected by the virus. This year is the highest it's been in the last eight years.

The flu is also having an impact in the Tri-States, making church goers like Michael Grant very cautious.

"It is a big concern for our family, and our friends to as well as our church community here too," Grant said.

Blessed Sacrament Church was full on Sunday, but Grant hopes the congregation makes smart choices to stop the spread of the flu.

"If you are struggling with flu symptoms, refrain from touching, refrain from shaking hands, refrain from drinking from the cup," Grant added. "It's just common sense items."

Father Chris Comerford said the church plans to continue the common cup tradition when taking communion, but he says the decision is up to each individual.

"In communion we do offer the common cup, and we said clearly that if there are any symptoms whatsoever, don't receive from that and for our ministers to be aware to have things wiped well and clean well just to have that sense," Comerford said.

Throughout the week, Comerford said his staff takes extra precautions to prepare for Sunday.

"Because of our preventative measures, I think they have helped to keep the amount down and to keep talking about it I think has helped keep people aware and the spread hasn't been that great," Comerford added.

If you do have flu symptoms, Comerford said it's best to just stay home.

If you feel sick, don't come. Don't come and spread germs to everyone else. People feel guilty if they don't go to church, but I said this is the time where you have to think also of others to be able to do that."

So far this season, the CDC reports that 53 children have died because of the flu.