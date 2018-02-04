YMCA hosts Super Bowl workout

Before enjoying all the food that comes with the Super Bowl parties, many people worked off those calories at the YMCA.

The 9th annual Super Bowl workout had 17 different sessions. YMCA officials said the free event was a way for people to see what classes are offered. There was Pilates and pound and muscle toning classes. In addition to exercise, participants were encourage to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to local food pantries.

"The food donation is just another way to reach out to those who might not have enough to put on their tables at night," Beth Hilbing with the YMCA said. "We're always looking for ways to promote healthy living and for ways to help those in the community."

YMCA officials said they plan to continue this tradition next year.