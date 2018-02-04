Inmate passed away in Adams County Jail

An inmate in the Adams County Jail passed away this week, according to Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department is looking for the suspect in a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday, according to a news release.More >>
A Quincy woman was sentenced to prison Thursday afternoon in connection with her son's drowning death in 2016.More >>
The Quincy Police Department stated a Quincy school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car rollover accident, according to a news release.More >>
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A former Quincy woman now faces a murder charge in connection with her 8-year-old son's death last year, according to court officials.More >>
Illinois Democrats want to raise the legal age for smoking or chewing tobacco from 18 to 21.More >>
Authorities say a Bushnell, Illinois, man faces meth charges following a several-month long investigation.More >>
The Quincy Police Department reported a staff member at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center was arrested for allegedly entering a resident's room without permission and taking several items.More >>
Police identified the man killed in a Keokuk house fire over the weekend.More >>
