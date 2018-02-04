Inmate passed away in Adams County Jail

An inmate in the Adams County Jail passed away this week, according to Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha .

Farha said Samuel L. Hedrick passed away from natural causes on January 31, 2018.

He said Hedrick was arrested on drug charges on Tuesday and regularly used heroin.

In an autopsy report on February 2nd conducted in Bloomington, Illinois, Farha said Hedrick had cardio vascular disease and the diagnosis was heart related according to the doctors.

The report stated that there was no infection or traumatic injuries that resulted in Hedrick's death.