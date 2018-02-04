February is Missouri's Earthquake Awareness Month

February is Earthquake Awareness Month, and Emergency Management officials want to make sure residents are prepared.

Marion County Emergency Management officials recommend that everyone has a "go-kit" in their cars, which would include food, water, cash, and traveler's checks along with tools like thermometers and flashlights with extra batteries.

Hannibal Emergency Management Director John Hark said this will help during situations when it could take days for help to come.

"One day it will happen. We're over 200 years since we've had one," Hark said. "Why do we want people to prepare? Because that day probably is coming."

New Madrid, in southern Missouri and on the border of Kentucky, had three earthquakes in 1811 and 1812 with magnitudes of 7.5 and above.

Historians said the aftermath was felt as far as New York City and caused the Mississippi River to run backwards for a few hours.