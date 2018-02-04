Local business shows movie instead of football game for the Super Bowl

Owner of The Wood Inn discusses the boycott.

A local business in Hancock County, Illinois took a stand against the NFL and the Super Bowl by showing a movie instead.

After the NFL rejected the American Veterans Association's request to place an ad in Sunday night's Superbowl program, owner of Carthage's The Wood Inn Mark Harrison decided to take a stand to honor the American military and veterans.

"They said it was too political," Harrison said. "Since when is our flag and our veterans too political? How anti-American can the NFL get?"

Instead of watching the Superbowl inside his restaurant and bar, Harrison's decided to boycott the Superbowl and the NFL, hoping veterans would join him.

"We're gonna be supporting our country, our culture, and our flag, and we will be watching Saving Private Ryan," said Harrison.

While Democrats say the NFL players have the right to kneel, those at Wood Inn said they're disrespecting the core values of the United States.

GOP leaders in Washington also boycotted the game.

"It's too bad that the league doesn't respect the patriotism of our national anthem," said Tennessee congresswoman Diane Black in a video on Twitter.

The Wood Inn Bartender Jay Brown agreed with the congresswoman.

"They're being paid outrageous amounts of money," Brown said. "They're supposed to be role-models for young people, and they're showing a great amount of disrespect."

Harrison said he is not afraid of offending anyone.

"If it offends somebody, it does," Harrison said. "But I love my country and I stand behind the veterans and our flag. It just makes me proud."