For the Love of the Game: Mendenhall rebounds from surgery

Noah Mendenhall remembers the pain like it was yesterday.



"I made a plant to go to the outside and I just heard a pop and immediately went down," remembers Mendenhall.



During the football season, Pittsfield quarterback Noah Mendenhall suffered a torn ACL in his left leg. It is a common-enough injury but the timing couldn't have been worse because the senior's favorite season, basketball season, was near.



"My mind immediately went to the worst. I though if this is something bad then I'm out for the game I love," he said.



With his surgery complete Mendenhall began the long road to recovery as the Saukees hit the court to start the season, without their senior point guard.



"It was tough at the beginning," said Mendenhall.



"I was doing what I could to help out my teammates. We look like an experienced team but we're still pretty young."



"What turned out as a negative at the time (has shown) Noah's character and his desire to get back to play and his work ethic," said Pittsfield head coach Brad Tomhave.



Thursday, the Saukees' point guard returned for the first time with just nine games left in the season. But Mendenhall says he is going to make the best of his abbreviated time on the court.



"I'm ecstatic!" he said.



"I'll be honest, I get goosebumps every time I play more than I ever have before. It's the game I love and I'm glad to be here."



Still playing with a brace as a reminder of his injury, Mendenhall says he has a new outlook on what he's able to accomplish.



"It really taught me how to work hard. It's crazy to me because I really thought I was working hard last year. This put me through something totally different."



With Mendenhall back in the lineup head coach Brad Tomhave says there is a new energy surrounding Saukees as well as a boost in moral.















