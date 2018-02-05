MoDOT issues travel warning ahead of expected snowfall

Ahead of expected snowfall Monday afternoon, Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a message to drivers to use extreme caution.



MoDOT officials remind drivers to take it slow and stressed black ice can be hard to detect.



WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive said problematic travel conditions are expected once the snowfall begins.



Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of the Tri-States: Clark, Scotland, Lee, Hancock Counties from 12 p.m Monday until 8 p.m. Monday. McDonough from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday.

Shive said expect snow to start in the northern Tri-States around noon with snow spreading south during the afternoon and evening Monday.



"Up north areas can expect around two to four inches of snowfall by Monday evening," Shive said. "The rest of the Tri-States, including Quincy and Hannibal, can expect around one inch or less."

Shive said overnight lows will be near 10 degrees. and more snowfall accumulation is possible Tuesday night.

"It looks like a widespread one to three inches possible with wave number two on Tuesday," Shive said.

Shive said more travel problems can be expected Tuesday night and Wednesday.