Search warrant leads to drugs, stolen property

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Clark County Sheriff's Office states it recovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and stolen property from a Kahoka, Missouri, home Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, the sheriff's office states officers searched a residence at 287 East Exchange Street in Kahoka shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, and found items reported stolen from a residence in Clark County and drug material.

Deputies arrested Joseph Leeper Sr, 42, of Kahoka, on four felonies, including burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

