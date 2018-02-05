No injuries in Lee Co. train derailment - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

No injuries in Lee Co. train derailment

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

A cargo train derailed near the Siemens plant in Lee County, Iowa, Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said four or five cars carrying goods rolled off the tracks. 

BNSF crews were on scene to clean up the damage. 

Weber said BNSF did not ask for assistance from law enforcement. He said BNSF was working to get the train off the tracks and investigate what caused the derailment. 

Weber said there were no injuries. He said the train wasn't blocking any roads. 

