CASA program expands to Pike, Hancock counties

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Going through the court system can be tough for children, but a program to help those kids is expanding. Court Appointed Special Advocate Program or CASA will assist children in Pike, Hancock and Morgan counties in Illinois.

The Advocacy Network in Quincy, which will oversee the program, says they received a grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. Pike County District Attorney Zachary Boren said having volunteers for each child going through the system will be a big help in juvenile cases when so many different agencies are involved.

"The advocate can spend more time with the child than any other person in the system and the advocate writes a report concerning the best interest of the child for the court," Boren said. "All the players involved really, can benefit from the insights provided by the CASA Volunteer."

Right now the Advocacy network is in the process of hiring a part time coordinator to find and train volunteers, but the program should start sometime in April.

To find out more information and to sign up to be a CASA volunteer, click HERE.

