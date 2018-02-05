Drew Brown is a Multimedia Journalist for WGEM News. She came to the Tri-States in January of 2018 after two years of reporting at the NBC/FOX affiliate in Tyler, Texas. During her time in Tyler, she covered everything from breaking news to sports, including the Dallas Cowboys and high school football!

Drew graduated from Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, and has a bachelor’s degree in mass media and communications. At ASU, she worked for various campus media outlets including Ram TV, Ram Radio, and the school football team as an assistant video coordinator.

Drew was born in Pontiac, Michigan, but considers herself a Texan at heart! In her free time, Drew enjoys watching sports and cheering on her favorite teams the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks.

She's excited to explore the Tri-States and if you have any story ideas feel free to email Drew at dbrown@wgem.com.