Pike County approves raise for ambulance personnel

Pike County approves raise for ambulance personnel

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

EMT's and Paramedics in Pike County will be getting a pay raise this year. 

Pike County Board Chairman Andy Borrowman said they approved a 2% raise last month trying to stay competitive with neighboring counties like Adams and Morgan. 

Borrowman hopes the raise keeps qualified employees in the county, which is fully staffed for the first time in over a decade. He said they want to build on positive moment in emergency services in the past year.

"We want to be fair," Borrowman added. "We want to give them wages that are closer to those two counties. We may never be able to match them, but we realize that we need to keep their wages close."

Borrowman said the board plans to look at increasing wages again next year if the budget allows.

