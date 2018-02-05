Firefighters warn about fire safety after 'This is Us'

Local firefighters are expressing the importance of fire safety after Sunday night's "This is Us" episode.

In the episode, a crock-pot sparks a deadly house fire. Quincy Firefighter Michael Dade, said you should never leave your food cooking unattended, even if it's a slow cooker. He said to be prepared for a fire you should make and practice a plan with your family on how to get out safely. Dade adds if there is a fire, get out of your house and stay out and call 9-1-1. Don't run back into the burning house, like Jack from "This is Us" did.

"In the movies and on TV shows when you see fire, you can also see the actor's faces, you can see the room the fire is in, and it's just not like that in real life," said Dade. "If you try and go back into a building that's on fire, you walk into a cloud of smoke and you absolutely can't see and you absolutely can't breathe."

He said a smoke detector is your early warning system that could save your life, he said they should be checked every month.