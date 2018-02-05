Local vets warns about the pet flu - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local vets warns about the pet flu

Posted:
A local veterinarian said you should vaccinate for dogs for flu. A local veterinarian said you should vaccinate for dogs for flu.
Veterinarians said the dog flu is contagious and can spread quickly. Veterinarians said the dog flu is contagious and can spread quickly.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The flu does not only impact humans, but it can also impact your dogs.

Dr. Robert Reich, a veterinarian at Animal Medical Clinics of Quincy said the dog flu is contagious and can be spread before symptoms show. He said there are two strains of the dog flu, H3N2 and H3N8. He said the symptoms include a high fever, severe cough, lack of energy and loss of appetite. He said it's important to have your dog vaccinated.

"We recommend anybody that has their dogs at the dog parks, boards their dog, walks their dogs out in public, has their dog groomed definitely should vaccinate for it," said Reich. "If they do get it, it cuts the symptoms down by 90%. It really provides protection."

Rich said if your dog starts to show symptoms contact your veterinarian immediately. He said just like humans it is harder on puppies and older dogs and if not treated it could lead to organ failure. 

He adds you cannot catch the flu from your dog and your dog can't give you flu either. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.