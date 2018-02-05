Local vets warns about the pet flu

The flu does not only impact humans, but it can also impact your dogs.

Dr. Robert Reich, a veterinarian at Animal Medical Clinics of Quincy said the dog flu is contagious and can be spread before symptoms show. He said there are two strains of the dog flu, H3N2 and H3N8. He said the symptoms include a high fever, severe cough, lack of energy and loss of appetite. He said it's important to have your dog vaccinated.

"We recommend anybody that has their dogs at the dog parks, boards their dog, walks their dogs out in public, has their dog groomed definitely should vaccinate for it," said Reich. "If they do get it, it cuts the symptoms down by 90%. It really provides protection."

Rich said if your dog starts to show symptoms contact your veterinarian immediately. He said just like humans it is harder on puppies and older dogs and if not treated it could lead to organ failure.

He adds you cannot catch the flu from your dog and your dog can't give you flu either.