City of Keokuk takes "aggressive action" after data breach

You hear about data breaches in Washington and major corporations but now a Tri-State city is dealing with the problems.



The city of Keokuk said last Tuesday, January 30, an employee responded to a spear fishing email, where a cyber attacker acts as a city employee to get information.

The hacker came away with employee tax information.

The city has offered a credit monitoring program to help the employees impacted.

The city handed the investigation over to the FBI and police are now looking to find who did it.

"It's just a matter of trying to constantly remind employees of the importance of double checking when you are dealing with secure documents and so I don't know if it was avoidable but the spear fishing campaigns and others are things criminals are using and they are getting better at it," City Administrator Aaron Burnett said.

Computer experts in the area are also speaking out, giving tips for residents and businesses.

"By taking the attitude that one, you are always a target and you should protect your information," Mark Whetstone, Owner of EXCEL IT Services said. "It goes a long way and you should keep your software up to date because those updates are security patches."

Some other tips are practice good password management and be careful what you click on. He says the scams are also not on the computer, you can get them by phone or mail as well.