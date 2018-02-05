Hear Them Roar: Palmyra wrestlers give new program life

On a weekday afternoon in a middle school cafeteria, you'll find the Palmyra wrestling team, in just it's second year as a program, practicing and building its future.



"When it got started the hope for (the team) was that it would gain popularity and kind of get it going, if you will, in the community," said head coach Josh Buatte.



"So far I think that has been a success."



You also won't find any senior leadership on this team because there are no seniors and no juniors, just freshmen and sophomores.



"It's a great feeling to have all freshmen and sophomores because everyone that started this season is still here. No one has really quit," said Buatte.



Something every young team needs,however, is a leader. And as it turns out, Palmyra's leader is one of it's youngest wrestlers, Ross Arch.



"Every time I watch him I try to take something away," said sophomore 160-pounder Connor Roberts.



"I'll either try it or ask him about it and how to do it. I'm always trying to learn something from him."



As just a freshman the 138-pounder, Arch, has lost just once this year and leads by example.



"I always expected myself to be a leader," said Arch. "I just never really wanted to be a follower."



Arch has also set some lofty goals for himself, goals that will soon be put to the test.



"I just want to achieve the highest goals I can," he explained.



"So I want to be a four-timer in high school as a state champion. And I want to try and be a four-timer in college, too."



With Roberts as the only returning wrestler to make it to state last season, the Panthers are hoping more will make the trip this year.



"It would be amazing. It would be a miracle, honestly. But I think we can do it," said Roberts.



?Palmyra starts districts on Friday with state tournament berths on the line.



