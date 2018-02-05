Thank a Farmer Week: Chuck Keller - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thank a Farmer Week: Chuck Keller

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) -

This week is 'Thank a Farmer Week' in Missouri. 

Each day this week, we are highlighting a different farmer in the Show-Me-State as a way to celebrate agriculture in the Tri-States. 

Chuck Keller is a 4th generation grain and livestock farmer in Taylor, Missouri. 

Keller grows corn, soybeans and hay as well as raise cattle and hogs. 

Keller says he was born into the farming lifestyle and sees it as more than a job. 

"The grocery store doesn't produce the food," said Keller. "If we don't go out and do what we do everyday; raising the beef, the pork, corn and soybeans, that's where the real food production is."

Keller says technology has made farming much more efficient. With the risk of over-spraying, Keller says herbicide and insecticides have made things safer than what it used to be. 

