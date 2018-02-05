New lights for Quincy police vehicles

One of the vehicles used by the Quincy Police Department.

New lights on Quincy police vehicles will soon make them easier to spot for drivers. The new lights are part of a new safety feature that Quincy City Council approved Monday night.

The new lights will soon be installed on every patrol and detective car used by the Quincy Police Department.

The lights will go under the doors and under the body of the patrol car.

Police Chief Rob Copley says the officer will be able to program the lights to flash certain colors. For example, red and blue lights would be used for emergency driving and a steady white light would be used to light up a crime scene. That will help officers locate evidence.

"For the emergency driving they're very nice because running the entire length between the wheel wells, those lights will cut an intersection quicker than the lights on top of the car so they'll be more visible," said Copley.

The cost is $23,783 for 17 HG2 runner lights.