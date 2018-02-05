New development for Quincy's east side

A new development is coming to Quincy's east side.

Quincy City Council approved annexing a 4.5 acre piece of land for an assisted living facility.

The 53-bed facility will be located on the east side of 48th Street, just north of State Street.

City officials say the new building will bring more traffic to that end of town.

"This is a case where there is some raw land that's available," said Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer. "This is what the assisted living folks were looking for. It's a large enough tract of land to put a fairly significant facility in."

Building and site plans still need to be submitted to the city for review.

Officials with the assisted living facility hope to break ground later this spring.

