QU reacts to actor John Mahoney's death - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QU reacts to actor John Mahoney's death

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
John Mahoney John Mahoney
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

John Mahoney, the actor known for his role on the TV show 'Frasier,' has died.

He passed away Sunday in Chicago at age 77. 

Mahoney was briefly hospitalized. Associates said he died of cancer.  

He was known for playing the cranky but lovable dad of Kelsey Grammer's character on "Frasier."

Before Mahoney rose to fame as an actor, he taught English at Western Illinois University in the early 1970s and was also an alum of Quincy University.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of John Mahoney (class of) '66. John was a devoted and caring alum who had many fond memories of his time at QU," said Matt Bergman, Director of Development, Alumni & Community Relations. "He was a faithful supporter of Quincy University, most recently serving as the Honorary Chair of the Forever Forward Capital Campaign. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.