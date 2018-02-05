QU reacts to actor John Mahoney's death

John Mahoney, the actor known for his role on the TV show 'Frasier,' has died.

He passed away Sunday in Chicago at age 77.

Mahoney was briefly hospitalized. Associates said he died of cancer.

He was known for playing the cranky but lovable dad of Kelsey Grammer's character on "Frasier."

Before Mahoney rose to fame as an actor, he taught English at Western Illinois University in the early 1970s and was also an alum of Quincy University.



"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of John Mahoney (class of) '66. John was a devoted and caring alum who had many fond memories of his time at QU," said Matt Bergman, Director of Development, Alumni & Community Relations. "He was a faithful supporter of Quincy University, most recently serving as the Honorary Chair of the Forever Forward Capital Campaign. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."