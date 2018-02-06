Snowfall making Tri-State roads slick - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Snowfall making Tri-State roads slick

Northeast Missouri road Northeast Missouri road

Slick, snow-covered roads were reported across the Tri-State area Tuesday morning due to snowfall Monday evening.

"The area picked up anywhere from three inches in the northern areas, to a dusting near Pittsfield, Illinois," WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive said. "Quincy saw about  an inch of snow."

More snowfall is expected later Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"This time around it looks like anywhere from Quincy north can expect one to three inches of snow, with amounts quickly dropping off south of Quincy," Shive said.

The majority of the snowfall is expected after 5:00 p.m.Tuesday and lasting until around midnight, according to Shive.

Shive said temperatures will not improve until Thursday when forecasted highs are expected to reach the middle 30's.

Shive said more wintry weather is possible Friday and Saturday. 

