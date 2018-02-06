Quincy police chief raising money for Special Olympics

Chief Rob Copley is raising money to support Special Olympics athletes ahead of the 2018 Super Plunge in Lake Michigan on February 16th.

For the fifth year in a row, Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley will be jumping into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan 24 times in a 24 hour period to support Special Olympics Illinois.

Copley has been involved in Special Olympics fundraisers and events ever since his early days as a police officer 1980's.

He started participating in local Polar Plunge events in the Quincy area when he became the city's police chief.



In 2014, Copley participated in the Super Plunge for the first time and has been back to Lake Michigan for the fundraiser event every year since.

Copley's goal prior to this year's Super Plunge on February 16 is to finish raising $2,500 dollars through donations, which helps bridge the financial gap that many Special Olympics athletes need.

"They enjoy competing, they enjoy having people watch," Copley said. That is really what the fundraising is all about, is giving them their opportunity to shine, giving them their opportunity to compete."

If you would like to help Chief Copley reach his goal there are a couple of things you can do.

You can drop off cash or a check made out to Special Olympics Illinois at the Quincy police department.

You can also donate directly to Copley online through the Special Olympics Illinois website by clicking here.