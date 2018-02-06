Families move into affordable homes in Scott County

After 2 years of planning and investing, Scott County residents are moving into brand new affordable homes.

Residents have moved into some of the 20 brand new homes Winchester, Illinois, built for lower income families needing a helping hand.

So far, six families have moved in and interviews continue to fill the rest of the homes. Jeanne Bigham, a breast cancer survivor said keeping up with medical bills has been tough on her family. Just last week she moved into one of the homes with her husband and 7-year-old grandson. She said it's already been a big relief for her family.

"It's glorious," Bigham said. "I feel so blessed to have a community that's decided to come together and do things like this for people like me who don't have a lot of money but we're trying to live the best we can."

Bigham said the lease is for one year but they do have a chance to renew it every year as long as guidelines are met.

City officials said the Scott County Housing Authority is accepting applications for homes that haven't been filed. To get on the wait list, you can contact the Scott County Housing Authority at 217-742-3174.