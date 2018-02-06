Thank a Farmer Week: Lacey Miller - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thank a Farmer Week: Lacey Miller

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) -

As part of Missouri's 'Thank a Farmer Week,' we're taking you to a cow and calf beef operation in Monroe City, Missouri. 

Lacey Miller grew up on a farm and went to college to get a bachelor's degree in animal science. 

In 2009, her and her husband bought their own piece of farming property. 

With two kids of her own, she says she wants to instill the same family farm values she was taught growing up. The motto she lives by is 'Faith, Farming and Family.'

"We work together," said Miller. "We play together and a lot of times the play is the work. Instilling the values of hard work and honesty and working to help people to make the world better than what we left it behind. As farmers we are stewards of the environment."

Miller says it's important to be supportive of young people who want to make a life in the farming industry. 

Programs like FFA and 4-H were instrumental to her as a young producer. 

