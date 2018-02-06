Volunteers need for Red Cross' Sound the Alarm program

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help install smoke detectors at an upcoming event.

The Red Cross said they need about 150 volunteers for the Sound the Alarm event in Hannibal and Canton in April. Officials said volunteers will help install smoke detectors and help residents create escape plans.

Luke Zimmerman with the Red Cross aid in the Tri-States alone, Sound the Alarm programs have saved 12 lives in the last four years.

"Home fires are becoming more and more preventable," Zimmerman said. "Our response rate is up 300 percent in the last month just for the Red Cross. It's the simplest little thing of installing your smoke alarm and checking your smoke alarm, and educating your kids on your escape plan and fire safety can make a huge difference."

The event in Canton will be on April 7th from 11 am to 3 pm and the Hannibal event will be on April 14th at the same time. To sign up, click HERE.