MoDOT crews prepare for round two of snow

Crews heading out to the roads from the transportation plant.

MoDOT crews out on the roads and exits.

Local road crews are preparing for another round of winter weather.

MoDOT crews were out Tuesday morning, salting the roads and making sure it's safe for drivers.

Officials said you need to make sure your car is winter ready.

Engineers said watch out for road crews, plows, and keep your distance.

MoDOT said it has seen too many examples of distracted driving and drivers need to reduce speed because it's been a problem statewide.

"People are not slowing down," District Engineer Paula Gough said. "There is a posted speed limit but that is for ideal weather and road conditions. If there is any amount of snow, ice, precipitation, or moisture on the road, that is not ideal conditions."

Crews are expected to be out through the night to treat the roads and add more salt.

MoDOT said they have enough salt to last them through the next few storms.