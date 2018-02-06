Police investigating southeast Iowa school burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at Keokuk Christian Academy.

School officials said they noticed the church had been robbed before school started Tuesday morning.

School Administrator Cullen Hartley believes a group of 2 to 3 people broke in overnight. He said a number of laptops, iPods and iPads that students use were stolen.

The Keokuk Police Department is investigating. They said there were no suspects.

Hartley said no one was injured and school will continue as normal.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber is asking anyone with information to contact the Crimestoppers hotline.