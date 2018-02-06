Hat from the Heart campaign creating awareness

Red hats will be worn at the hospital for the rest of February.

Nancy Cruse going through dozens of hats and they are all different.

Tags showing that it was made by volunteers.

To help raise awareness for Heart Health Month, a group of volunteers at a local hospital knitted hats for babies. It's called Hats from the heart.

The hospital hopes the red hats empower moms to live heart healthy lives and encourage their children to do the same.

Newborn babies were given hats Tuesday and volunteers said parents enjoy them and hope this spreads awareness.

"Babies are always cute but they look adorable because it is totally different," Nancy Cruse, Knitting Director, Hannibal Regional Auxiliary said. "You are so used to seeing babies in pastels that seeing them in the red caps is very dramatic and people will spot that more."

10 volunteers started with the knitting last summer and hats will be handed out until the end of the month.